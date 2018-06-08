CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide

He was 61 years old.

Sad news to report. Host of CNN’s Parts Unknown Anthony Bourdain committed suicide, CNN.com reports. This morning (June 8), his body was found in his hotel room in France by friend and celebrity chef Eric Ripert. He was reportedly on location in Strasbourg, France filming the CNN series.

Bourdain was 61 years old.

CNN.com said in a statement, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was born in New York City and raised in LeoniaNew Jersey. In 1978, he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.  He would go on to write New York Times bestselling books and in 2002, he landed his own television show on the Food Network, A Cook’s Tour, which aired from 2002 to 2003. His second show, No Reservations, aired from 2005 to 2012 and was nominated for an Emmy. He also hosted The Layover on the Travel Channel from 2011 to 2013. In 2013, Bourdain began Parts Unknown.

The host is known for his down-to-earth interviews, especially with President Barack Obama who he interviewed in 2016 in Vietnam. Bourdain once said about the interview, “I’ve never seen a guy enjoy a cold beer on a little plastic stool more than President Obama.”

Watch a clip of the interview below:

TMZ reports that Bourdain hung himself.

This is the second high-profile suicide this week. Designer Kate Spade committed suicide on June 5.

