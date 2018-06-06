Is HUD waging war on the poor? Ben Carson says it’s ‘A bunch of crap’

Ben Carson is either a stone-cold liar or he is delusional — actually, he could be both.

Carson is currently touring the country for Healthy Homes Month. This week, he was in Stamford, Connecticut and gave an hour-long speech trying to defend his destructive decisions at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Stamford Advocate reports that during the closed door event, Carson babbled that divisions are “widened by the media and ‘pundits.’ He said recent changes at HUD should not be characterized as a ‘war on the poor,’ as seen in headlines. ‘What a bunch of crap,’ he said. ‘We are totally committed to fair housing and helping people in assisted housing and families graduate out of dependency to a better life of self-sufficiency and self-respect,’ he said. ‘Unfortunately, having a civil discourse on this issue is getting harder by the day. What we are doing is declaring a war on mismanagement.’”

A war on mismanagement? This coming from the man whose office bought a $31,000 dining room set that he didn’t know about. In addition, there are several lawsuits currently pending against HUD.

Carson’s brain cells are mismanaged.

So, let’s take a look at what Carson has done as secretary of HUD. Carson blocked the Obama-era Small Area Fair Market Rent rule, which would give low-income people better access to schools and jobs, a mandate that was supposed to go into effect on January 1st.

He also wants to kick people out of HUD housing if they don’t work a requirement of 32 hours per week—regardless of if there are little-to-no jobs in an area, if the jobs are paying a starvation wage or if the job is only 20 hours a week.

Carson has proposed rent increases for low-income families, which is called the Making Affordable Housing Work Act. The package would require households that receive federal housing assistance to pay 35 percent of their gross income in rent, which is an increase from 30 percent. The plan would also triple the minimum monthly rent for the poorest public housing residents, from $50 to $150. Why is Carson proposing such a horrific plan? The former doctor believes higher rents will encourage tenants to make more money.

This is only scratching the surface of Carson’s atrocities at HUD. If this isn’t a war on the poor then one could only imagine what Carson would consider a war on the soon-to-be poor. But never forget, Carson famously said low-income people are “too comfortable” in poverty.

