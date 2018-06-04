Single Mom Graduates Harvard Law School After Having Baby During Final Exam

Briana Williams, an inspirational single mother, was one of the graduates of this year’s Harvard Law School class who walked the stage on May 24.
Williams, 24, worked hard for the Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree after balancing motherhood with her studies. She went into labor during her final exam in April, according to a post she shared on Instagram. “I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn’t interfere with my Family Law grade,” Williams wrote. “And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it.”
I went into labor in April- during final exam period. I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn’t interfere with my Family Law grade. And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it. This “biting the bullet” experience is quite quintessential of my time at Harvard. To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, and as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement. Some days I was so mentally and emotionally fatigued that I did not leave my bed. I struggled with reliable childcare. It was not atypical to see me rushing through Wasserstein to the Dean of Students’ office with Evelyn in her carriage, asking DOS can they keep her for a few until class was over. If not, she’d just have to come with me to class. Evie attended classes often. So I’m going to be honest with you guys.. I didnt think I could do it. I did not think that, at 24 years old, as a single mom, I would be able to get through one of the most intellectually rigorous and challenging positions of my life. It was hard. It hurt. Instagram can make peoples’ lives seem seamless, but this journey has been heartwrenching. However, I am happy to say that I DID do it. Today, Evelyn in my arms, with tears streaming down my face, I accepted my Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. At first, I was the anomaly of my [marginalized] community. Then, as a single mother, I became a statistic. Next, I pray that- for the sake of my baby, I will be an example. Evelyn- they said that because of you I wouldn’t be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU. Thank you for giving me the strength and courage to be invincible. Let’s keep beating all their odds, baby.
After giving birth to her daughter Evelyn, Williams was even more determined to make it through and get her degree. She referred to law school as a “biting the bullet” experience, juggling her classes and her child during her last year. The road to graduation was difficult for Williams, but she handled her responsibilities and persevered.
“It was not atypical to see me rushing through Wasserstein [Hall at Harvard] to the Dean of Students’ office with Evelyn in her carriage, asking DOS can they keep her for a few until class was over,” Williams said about finding a way to keep going even though she didn’t have reliable childcare. “If not, she’d just have to come with me to class. Evie attended classes often. ”
There were times that Williams doubted herself and felt overwhelmed. However, she got through the tough times and made it to the finish line.
“Today, Evelyn in my arms, with tears streaming down my face, I accepted my Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School,” she said on graduation day after walking across the stage with her daughter in a matching cap and gown. “At first, I was the anomaly of my [marginalized] community. Then, as a single mother, I became a statistic. Next, I pray that- for the sake of my baby, I will be an example.”
Williams turned her haters into her motivators, and she was inspired to keep going because of her baby girl.
“Evelyn- they said that because of you I wouldn’t be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU,” the law school graduate said in a touching tribute to her daughter on social media. “Thank you for giving me the strength and courage to be invincible. Let’s keep beating all their odds, baby.”
