Bill ‘Bubba’ Clinton Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel When Grilled On Monica Lewinsky

President Bill Clinton had a number of successes as 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. He took the country out of a recession, reinstated the assault weapon ban and left the country at a surplus when his term ended. However, he also had some disasters, like bizarrely raising the minimum wage just 90 cents, the horrific 1994 crime bill, the even more horrific 1996 welfare reform and, of course, the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. If there had been social media back then, Monica and Bill would have trended for years.

Due to the discussions about sexual harassment, sexual assault and the rise of the Me Too movement, Clinton’s blue dress sex scandal has resurfaced. NBC’s Craig Melvin decided to ask Clinton about Lewinsky on the Today Show — and let’s just say the man went right back to his Bubba, as he was called in Arkansas, roots.

The minute Craig Melvin says “Monica Lewinsky” you can see Clinton’s blood vessel pulstate. He asked him if he ever personally apologized and Clinton responded with “No, yes. And nobody believes that I got out of that for free.”

He then proceeds with an “I’ve been good to you people” rant, saying, “I left the White House $16 million in debt. But you typically have ignored gaping facts in describing this. And I bet you don’t even know them. This was litigated 20 years ago. Two-thirds of the American people sided with me. They were not insensitive of that. I had a sexual harassment policy when I was governor in the ’80s. I had two women chiefs of staff when I was governor. Women were overrepresented in the attorney general’s office in the ’70s for their percentage of the bar. I’ve had nothing but women leaders in my office since I left. You are giving one side and omitting facts.”

When Melvin grilled him on if he ever personally apologized, Clinton answered, “I’ve never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

Watch below:

“Through the lens of #MeToo now, do you think differently or feel more responsibility?… Did you ever apologize to her [Lewinsky]?” @craigmelvin to Bill Clinton pic.twitter.com/rXcixhDHER — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018

While this incident was over 20 years ago, how unfortunate that Clinton can’t seem to take full responsibility. He appears to be outraged that his legacy is forever associated with “he Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown” (to quote Beyoncé).

That said, to be fair, let us hope Trump will one day soon get this type of grilling for his endless sexual harassment accusations and allegedly using campaign finance money to pay off an adult film star. Let’s not forget, Clinton did publicly apologize and was impeached for lying. Trump has told more lies than any president in American history while Republicans idly sit by and do nothing.

What is good for Clinton is good for Trump.

Side note: James Patterson’s face looks mortified as he sits next to Clinton. Expect many gifs from this interview. Good job, Craig!

