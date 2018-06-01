White Teen Happily Says He Killed ‘Some N***er’ In Social Media Post

On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 29, 31-year-old Sherell L. Lewis Jr. stopped his vehicle on the side of a highway near Pickering, Louisiana to remove debris from the road. Lewis was then hit by 18-year-old Matthew M. Martin in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, and he died at an Alexandria hospital later that day. Sadly, the day of his day death was also his 31st birthday. Sgt. James Anderson told the New York Post, Lewis was doing a good deed by removing debris so other motorists would not hit it.

Matthew M. Martin was not injured. However, it is Martin’s disgusting social media posts that have outraged the nation.

See Also: Ben Carson Called Black Illinois Town A ‘Dying Community’ And Is Doing Nothing To Fix It

In a Snapchat image that went viral, Martin and another person were messaging about the accident. Martin showed a serious disregard for human life and appears joyful as he refers to Lewis, who was killed in the accident, as “some nigger.” See below:

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said in a statement, “I am appalled at the content of the social media messages that were posted after the incident. This post is unacceptable and has no place in our society. The inflammatory words that were used were morally wrong. I have the utmost confidence in the Louisiana State Police and their ability to thoroughly investigate this incident. I encourage any citizen who has information regarding the accident to contact the Louisiana State Police.” However, he did add that “the post did not violate criminal law.”

Lewis, who was a barber, was an active member of his community and said to be “at every event, school function, games, graduation, all that.” His sister, Shotoya Lewis-Ayers, told KPLC, “If you were feeling down, he would always make jokes, crack you up, keep you smiling. He loved what he did. That’s including the barbering and touching people’s lives.”

People on social media have used the hashtag #JusticeforRell, hoping there willl be a thorough investigation into him death. Considering the 18-year-old showed a psychotic and racist dismissal of a human life, every scenario should be examined, including whether he was under the influence or if he intentionally killed Lewis.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

White Teen Happily Says He Killed ‘Some N***er’ In Social Media Post was originally published on newsone.com