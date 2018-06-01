Heartbreaking: 15-Year-Old Reportedly Found Dead And Mutilated, And It’s Getting No News Coverage

Heartbreaking: 15-Year-Old Reportedly Found Dead And Mutilated, And It’s Getting No News Coverage

Sadaria Davis is being talked about on social media but nowhere else.


On April 25, 15-year-old Sadaria Davis was last seen leaving her East Garfield Park neighborhood in Chicago. Her friends and family had not heard from her since. Sadly, on May 11, Davis’ body was found six blocks away from East Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Little else was known about the teen’s death but reports on social media said Davis was mutilated and some of her organs were missing.

See Also: Days After the Anniversary of Kenneka Jenkins’ Death, Chicago Faces Another Devastating Loss

Twitter user @KingPowell19973 wrote, that Davis’ “fingers were cut off & some of her body parts were removed.” There were also reports that Davis was a friend of Kenneka Jenkins, another Chicago teenager whose body was found in a walk-in hotel freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, in September. Jenkins was 19 years old.

A vlogger named ChasingTruth claimed Davis’ body was possibly missing organs, which has also been reported on social media. In addition, there were multiple people calling for Davis’ story to receive more media attention.

“Autopsy results were inconclusive,” According to WGNTV.com. “A police spokesman says there were no indications of how Davis died.”

As can be the case, sometimes social media is more accurate than police investigations. Regardless, even if these are rumors, there needs to be more transparency in this teenager’s death and an aggressive investigation. That combination could result in coverage from every news network and outlet.

Please spread the word about this story so her family can get justice. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

Heartbreaking: 15-Year-Old Reportedly Found Dead And Mutilated, And It’s Getting No News Coverage was originally published on newsone.com

