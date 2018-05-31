U.S. Chamber to Host Small Business Series Event in Atlanta

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife, in collaboration with the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce will co-host Small Business Master Class: Atlanta, a stop on the 2018 national tour. The event will bring together small business leaders from across the state to engage with top experts to gain tools, strategies, and best practices that help small businesses compete successfully in today’s rapidly changing economy. Discussions will focus on relationship management, cybersecurity, and social marketing, among other topics.

The latest Small Business Index from MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that small business sentiment rose for the fifth consecutive quarter with a majority (62 percent) of small businesses expecting higher earnings and an increase in revenue one year from now. This event looks to capitalize on that momentum and inspire further growth in small businesses.

WHO:

Tom Sullivan, Vice President, Small Business Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Linda McMahon, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Hugh Acheson, Chef, Restauranteur, Author

Katie Bowen, Solutions Architect & Threat Intelligence Analyst, Synack

Chris Clark, President and CEO, Georgia Chamber of Commerce

Clay McDaniel, COO, Ripl

A full list of participants is available here.

WHAT:Small Business Master Class: Atlanta

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

A networking reception will follow the event.

WHERE:

Mason Fine Art and Events

415 Plasters Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30324

RSVP:

Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend. To register, please email press@uschamber.com or call (202) 463-5682.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations

Also On Atlanta Daily World: