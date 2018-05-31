Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche will join Blavity’s annual Summit 21 conference

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche will be joining Blavity’s annual Summit21 conference on June 8th & 9th as a speaker for their ‘Money’ track panel and workshop in Atlanta, Georgia. Summit21 provides women, and specifically women of color with hubs of knowledge and opportunities for growth through real hands-on experience with products and tools.

21Ninety, a sub-brand of the Blavity conglomerate, presents the Summit21 conference, formerly EmpowerHer, in a two-day conference is set to give entrepreneurs, creators, and influencers the opportunity to gain invaluable insights to achieving their goals, while utilizing the latest tools and products from leading innovative partners.





“I am honored and excited to be apart of Summit21’s ‘Money’ track panel to share my passion of personal financial education to help women improve their personal finances and achieve a quality financial education,” said Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche.

This two-day experience will guide attendees towards their greatest vision for their life and provide actionable steps towards making that a reality. Through engaging masterclasses and fireside chats, Summit21 will provide hands-on experience with the brightest and most inspiring leaders and innovators in the community.

For more information on Blavity’s Summit21, including ticketing, featured speakers, workshops & panels, please visit: https://bit.ly/2rrQDgj

About Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche

Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche is quickly becoming America’s favorite, personal financial educator. The Budgetnista is the founder of the LIVE RICHER Challenge and the Dream Catchers, a community of over 500,000 women worldwide that work together to improve their lives through financial education.

Tiffany is the bestselling author of the books, The One Week Budget, and Live Richer Challenge , and she and her financial advice have been featured on: Good Morning America, the TODAY show, PBS, TIME, The New York Times, Reuters, ESSENCE Magazine, Forbes, Fox Business, MSNBC and CBS MoneyWatch. She also blogs about personal finance for The Huffington Post.







