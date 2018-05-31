Take Note: Here Are The Self-Hating Black Folks Who Have Defended Roseanne Barr

Take Note: Here Are The Self-Hating Black Folks Who Have Defended Roseanne Barr

Deplorable.


Question: What kind of a Black person would defend racism?

Answer: A self-hating sellout whose warped sense of reality allows them to ignore the inequalities of the world based on skin color. For proof, a handful of them showed their ugly souls this week after Roseanne Barr went full-blown racist.

In case you missed it, Roseanne’s show was cancelled and her entire cast rightfully turn on her after she compared Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Her tweet came after a long history of hateful comments, from calling former National Security Advisor Susan Rice an ape in 2013 to deeply offensive “jokes” about the Jewish community. And somehow, there are still Black folks licking her boots.

Harris Faulkner

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner only believes in free speech if it’s not Black folks using their First Amendment rights; that was basically her logic in defending Roseanne.

“I don’t understand it to be anything other than free speech. It is extremely offensive but it is just that,” Faulkner told her white panelists earlier this week. “She says in one of her tweets, there were three rapid-fire today…’It was a joke. It was a miscalculated joke.’”

Again, this wasn’t Barr’s first racist “joke.” Nonetheless, Faulkner’s philosophy doesn’t translate to the Black NFL players or Colin Kaepernick, who she has specifically attacked for his free speech.

We hope that Fox News check is worth it, sis. But this is the same woman who allowed a white man on Fox News to make a racist joke to her face about drinking Kool-Aid and then apologized to him for the joke. Insanity.

Watch Faulkner’s insipid comments below:

Oliver McGee

Oliver McGee, who once worked for the Clinton administration and is now a Trump-loving Black Republican, defended Roseanne by making a false equivalency to Barr’s comments and a “Black Panther” character that was once called Man-Ape. The analogy is so intellectually bereft that it is hard to even comprehend. See his ludicrous tweet below.

As we explained, there was no character in the movie called Man-Ape. M’Baku, played by Winston Duke, was the character of Man-Ape from the comic book series — a character who first appeared in the Marvel comic book series in 1969. Executive producer Nate Moore told Entertainment Weekly that they knew that name would be offensive today, which is why they changed it to M’Baku. McGee, who once worked at Howard University, literally made up a talking point that doesn’t exists. The word Man-Ape was never said in Black Panther. Sadly, Trump worshipers will see this and think it is accurate because a sunken place Black man said it.

Diamond and Silk

Diamond and Silk are the court jesters of the sunken place and will tap dance for Fox News whenever the network calls. They quickly defended Roseanne by saying, “First of all, Roseanne is not a racist. She made a bad judgment when she tweeted out something that was a little off the cuff. She apologized for it. Now where are the apologies from all the other people?”

They went on to say that “The View” and Jimmy Kimmel‘s show should be cancelled because they have made comments about “our president.” This delirious duo didn’t seem to know the difference between being criticized and racism. Neither of them have made jokes about Trump’s Irish background or being a white man. They joke about what he says, does and his dangerous policies.

Silk also added that “one joke” doesn’t make you a racist. Roseanne’s history of racism is not just one joke, it’s years of bigotry. If you can stomach it, watch the two below:

The real danger of these fools is that they fuel ignorance, which is the last thing we as Americans need. While Black and brown people are fighting for their right to exist, these two are saying any and everything for attention and the praise of white racists.

You can be a Black Republican, like Colin Powell or Michael Steele, but to be a Trump supporter and defend racism in this climate is unforgivable.

Shame on them.

