FAB FINDS: 44 White Wardrobe Pieces You Can Add To Your Closet Right Now

I don’t know about y’all, but my favorite time of year consists of warm weather and when all Black people flex in our white ‘fits! There’s something absolutely breathtaking about brown skin in white, and honestly, I’m ready to fill my closet with a ton of white ensembles for the entire summer. But if you need a bit of help picking some clothes out, or just need a big guide of outfits you can snag, here’s a few of my favorite looks and items that you can easily and quickly grab:

DRESSES

SPLURGE

If you’ve got that coin to spend, you might as well deck your wardrobe out in fancy whites! This $2,091 Merchant Archive linen dress is just what I imagine for boat or yacht parties, dinner out with your friends, or even a solo date night. The Row also has a cotton-popplin mini dress that is easy and breezy to wear for those warmer days, and honestly, the best piece to mix and match with different looks. If you’re a gal like me, a maxi dress will never steer you wrong — The Row’s $2,790 silk-twill maxi dress is all things elegant, feminine, and chic.

SPEND

Honestly, I love to comb through ASOS, whose clothes not only offer a great size range, but also have amazing quality clothes. If you’re looking for something longer, less form-fitting, and equally fab, this $285 wrap dress is perfect for beautiful summer nights. A similar option is this gorgeous wrap dress with chiffon sleeves by the brand, which has a ruffle thigh-cut and can easily be paired with heels or flats! River Island has this beautiful multi-color midi dress for $54 that I can definitely see worn at music festivals or even those hot, airy days that you just want something to breathe in. And of course, this lace midi sundress for $64 is easily a closet staple you’ll have forever and ever (okay, maybe not FOREVER but you get my point).

SAVE

If you’re worried about things looking bland, spice it up. ASOS has this super chic $35 ribbed midi dress that gives you a bit of open shoulder as well as a thigh slit. You can also go with a one shoulder off combo, and snag this $56 shoulder pencil dress that’s perfect for cocktail and fancy dinners (or anytime you just want to look fancy).

PLUS SIZE

If you’re a bit curvier, this empire-waist lace cutout dress is not only beautiful for snaps and images with your friends, but also easily able to be instantly elevated. Give us some sultriness in this $45 draped dress that also comes with a plunging V-neckline and a high-low hem. You can always go for a V front cotton smock dress, like this $35 one, and pair it with some white sandals or your favorite pair of espadrilles. Also, even though this is *technically* a maternity dress, this bardot number for $64 is so chic and comes with a matching belt if you need to cinch that waist in.

TOPS

SPLURGE

Drama, drama, drama! This $1,257 Brandon Maxwell number is an asymmetrical-cut shirt, which can easily be worn with jeans, your favorite black pants, or even some shorts for length and a bit of texture. A one-shoulder, crisp, poplin top is all you need to put an outfit together, and this $350 Victoria Beckham top is everything and THEN some.

SPEND

If ruffles are your thing, a one-shoulder top from Alice + Olivia like this definitely gives off feminine, romanticism vibes. For date night, you can snag this $280 Sandro lace top which you can put together with a peplum skirt, some pumps, and a pair of your favorite studs.

SAVE

If you’re more a fan of separates, the world is your oyster! This $19 one-shoulder asymmetric crop top is perfect, whether you want to put on jeans, chinos, or even a mini leather skirt while out with your friends. If it’s a bit too much skin for you, you can still go for the bardot look with a front tie blouse, which will only set you back about $22. Bodysuits are super important, especially if you don’t want panty lines or random scrunchies in your clothes. This plunge neckline bodysuit is not only understated, but it’s a statement maker in its own way. And this $31 bodysuit gives you a bit of shoulder without giving away too much.

PLUS-SIZE

If you’ve got larger breast or just need a bit more space (don’t worry, I got y’all), this $70 front-tie tunic top from Eloquii is perfect AND comes up to a size 24. A $28 Forever21 surplice top is also an easy addition to your wardrobe — pair it with a pencil skirt, some trousers, your favorite shorts, whatever! Eoww!

BOTTOMS

SPLURGE

Belted denim shorts should never go out of style, especially this fabulous $275 pair from 3.1 Phillip Lim. I can immediately imagine this with an off-the-shoulder crop top or even an oversized sweater on cooler days. Yes honey! For simple pieces that’ll easily compliment your existing pieces in your wardrobe, The Row’s $1,194 maxi skirt hits just above ground level and gives you an instant chic look. Board meeting? Yes. Date night? Yes. Art museum? You know it.

SPEND

Simone Rocha has an amazing asymmetric broderie skirt which you can snag for only $543, or even this broderie skirt from Alexander McQueen, which retails at $264. If you need your pants to make a statement and be a standalone piece, these $135 fringed pants give high-waist action as well as…well, a ton of flare! A boho-chic vibe (like something I’d imagine Zoe Kravitz would wear) is this $100 Free People maxi dress, which you can wear with a tank top and some sandals for lazy, summery days.

SAVE

Now, if you’re into moving around a lot and need some free action for leg room, then something like this $79 skort can definitely pull together some last minute looks (all while on a budget!), or these tailored wide-leg $45 trousers, which are perfection in pant form.

PLUS-SIZE

Sometimes you just need some shorts for a summer cookout. These plus-size shorts are not only $47, but they go all the way up to a size 28. Or snag these Old Navy white linen pants which are only $35 AND go up to an XXL, making them pretty accessible for a entire range of sizes. Crochet floral skirts are always a mood, and if you need one that can accompany those hips, this $36 high-low skirt from Ashley Stewart is definitely an option (plus the size range is AMAZING).

SHOES

SPLURGE

Nothing says polished and classy like a white leather heel. If you’ve got the bread, splurge on these $650 Jimmy Choo pumps, that’ve got a stiletto heel and a pointed toe. When you’re ready to take those off, you can throw on these $690 leather sneakers from The Row or these $298 Balenciaga leather sneakers (which were originally $595 so you’re really getting a steal). And while they are not solely white, nothing beats a great white sneaker like these $580 Gucci leather sneakers with the logo colors on the side. Fierce!

SPEND

If you’ll be hitting barbecues and yacht parties all summer, a great wedge sandal is timeless and easily paired with so many things. These $80 Sannibel platform wedges are espadrille-inspired and so simple yet so chic. If you’re a gal that needs a great heel, these toe pump white leather heels from Sam Edelman are designer enough, but still give you ease with a classic stiletto pump. These $85 Adidas run sneakers are great for days you’ll be doing a lot of running around in the city or even while preparing for a marathon or race (hey, you never know!).

SAVE

A cute gladiator sandal with buckles is the perfect addition to your wardrobe, and if you’re trying to save a few coins, then you can easily snab these PrettyLittleThing slider sandals, which only retail for $35! Alternatively, these $19 ASOS jelly flat sandals have the same general cut, but are especially great if you are traveling or need a quick shoe to pair with everything. And lastly, a great sneaker I’ve stanned for years is a high-top white Converse shoe, which you can experiment with an all-white look, a flowing maxi skirt, shorts, or whatever your personal style consists of!

FAB FINDS: 44 White Wardrobe Pieces You Can Add To Your Closet Right Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: