 NCNW Greater Atlanta honors Foster Care Awareness at Triple Crown Derby Affair

The National Council of Negro Women Greater Atlanta Section will honor those who support the

many young people who are in the foster care system in the metro area at their second annual

Triple Crown Derby Affair on Saturday, June 9 at noon at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in downtown

Atlanta.

The state of Georgia has approximately 13,939 children in Foster Care as of December 2017.

Honorees are Fox 5 and it’s “Wednesday’s Child” foster care and adoption segment airs every Wednesday in partnership

with the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services; Roberta Shields President of

the Ludacris Foundation that works with foster care students at the Carrie Steele Pitts Home and Darrell

Mays, founder and president of the nsoro Foundation, an organization that assists foster care students

who have aged out of the system, with college funding.

The Ludacris Foundation led by Mrs. Shields mother of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, works to assist youth with realizing

their dreams. The foundation supports the Carrie Steele Pitts teaching the students to swim and runs a gardening program

among other activities. The foundation recently gifted the center with a $10,000 contribution for the center’s 130th anniversary.

The nsoro Foundation name was derived from the Ghanan term nsoromma meaning children of the heavens.

Its mission is to provide access to post seconday education for all youth in foster care. Statistics indicate only three

percent of students from foster care graduate from college.

Fox 5’s Anchor Reporter Marissa Mitchell is the Mistress of Ceremony and Fox 5 Anchor and Host of “Wednesday’s Child”

Alyse Eady will receive the award on behalf of the tv station.

NCNW,the women’s organization which was founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and whose

president was Dr. Dorothy I. Height for more than 40 years, is now helmed by Ingrid Saunders Jones,

former Senior VP of The Coca-Cola Co. Janice Mathis formerly attorney for Rainbow Push and The

Rev. Jesse Jackson is now the national Executive director of NCNW.

“We selected foster care programs and the fight against sex trafficking in metro Atlanta as our two focus areas for

the past two years since our chartering in March of 2016, explains Greater Atlanta Section President

Diane Larche’. “Honoring some of the hardworking men and women who are passionate about helping

foster care and adoptive young people is something we feel they deserve and we are excited about recognizing them.”

“Guests should expect a fun and fabulous afternoon of mint juleps, live music by Trumpeter Melvin Miller along with a hatwalk and bow tie competition. Men are asked to dress Derby Dapper and Women Southern Belle, said Sturgis.

Member Valencia Bean is chair of the NCNW Greater Atlanta Foster Care Initiative that serves students at the

Carrie Steele Pitts Home and Covenant House.

Last years honorees were Foster Care Supporter State Representative Erica Thomas, Carrie Steele Pitts Home Executive Director Evelyn Lavizzo and Erica Qualls Battey General Manager of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

NCNW’s mission is to lead, develop and advocate for women of African descent as they support their families and their

communities.

NCNW Greater Atlanta Ways and Means Chair Kre Sturgis says tickets are still available for the Triple Crown Derby Affair at $75 on eventbrite. com. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ncnw-of-greater-atlanta-presents-2nd-annual-triple-crown-derby-tickets-33367156062?aff=es2

For tickets or more information visit the website at www.greateratlantancnw.org or send an email to greateratlantancnw@gmail.com

