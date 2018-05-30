Here Are The Pieces In Our Checkout Cart From Serena Williams’ New Clothing Line

Serena Williams is truly the goat. Her baby isn’t even walking yet and the ultra-athlete has returned to tennis and is dominating the French Open while still managing to find time to launch her clothing line, Serena.

The 13-piece collection features everything from work to weekend, all with an athletic flair. The line has American classics with Williams’ touch: including denim, athleisure, and even a “motivational” section.

The “S” featuring two tennis balls and logo’ing her brand stands not only for Serena but also around the concept of an “s” word. The 23 Grand slam title holder states, “Everyone can have an ‘s’ word. Mine is ‘sure.’ My mom’s is steadfast.’ A really good friend of mine who has been through a lot, her ‘s’ is ‘survivor.’”

Williams’ was eager to use her experience gained from two years of fashion school at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. The line has been in the works for the past two years, admitting, “in between there I got pregnant and had a baby, which took a little time, and then I got married, which I needed to spend time on that.”

She’s back with a force, giving us some 80’s vibes. She discusses her suit jacket with padded shoulders and states, “I love a shoulder pad. I put an extra one in mine to get a real structured, Balmain look.” She also complains about how much stretch is in jeans,”I feel like everywhere I go it’s just ‘stretch stretch.’ What happened to the amazing Levi’s? I wanted to bring that back.” With this being said, expect her jeans to have very little stretch. On the fit, she reasons, “I can fit in them. It’s enough [stretch] to get on and it fits very well. It brings the integrity of the jean back, and I feel that’s missing right now in all the jean collections.”

The inaugural collection ranges from $40.00 for a logo t-shirt or high waist briefs to $215.00 for a gold and black anorak jacket. On the more pricey side, for the consumer that simply wants to support Serena, there’s an “S” logo pin for $14.99. The line goes up to XL in only some pieces, which I’m sure is dissapointing to her plus-size fans.

There will be a series of capsule collection drops throughout the Summer and Fall, with over 75 styles ranging from $35.00 to $250.00.

The collection drops today and here are the top 5 pieces that are in our checkout cart.

This black mock crop top is what you need to keep your New York style in full effect all summer. The piece is versatile and can be paired with jeans or a skirt and can be dressed up or down.

Lori Harvey was pictured in Los Angeles pairing a black turtleneck with distressed straightleg jeans and black mules. She looks classic and chic.

You can rock this style straight into summer with Williams’ turtleneck crop top. It’s sized from small to large.

I’m obsessed with this denim dress! Overalls are definitely trending and we love that she created this acid wash overall dress giving us a modern take on an 80’s favorite.

The chain shoulder strap detailing adds to a punk rock trend and gives this dress uniqueness and life.

Game Of Thrones star, Nathalie Emmanuel is on the red carpet in overalls and pumps and we love that Williams’ has given us an option to upgrade our overall trend in feminine form.

A black pencil skirt is a must-have in every woman’s work (and play!) wardrobe. Serena has one for under $100.00 that has a hidden elastic waist and can be worn high waisted or at your natural waistline.

Everything proper no propaganda. #MDW A post shared by Danielle 👑 (@theislandiva) on May 25, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

A black pencil skirt is slimming, classic, and will pull together any outfit.

We all need that outfit which is perfect for running errands and grabbing brunch with friends.

Inspired by Juicy Couture back in the day, Williams’ gives us a gray and white jogger set with mesh detailing.

Beauties, what pieces are you most excited to try? Tell us in the comment section! You can shop the collection, here.

