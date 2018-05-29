Here’s How A Baby Ended Up Hanging From A Paris Balcony

Mamoudou Gassama is being called a real-life Spider-Man — although we like to say he is a real-life Wakandian superhero! The 22-year-old from the North African country of Mali scaled a Paris building and saved a baby’s life on Saturday. Due to his bravery, French President Emmanuel Macron will make the recent immigrant a French citizen and he will be offered a job by the fire brigade.

Now, more details on how the baby was hanging forward from a fourth-floor Paris balcony have come out and it’s disturbing.

The father of the four-year-old boy left his child alone to go grocery shopping, ABC News reported. After he was done shopping, he apparently decided to play the smartphone game Pokémon Go. The child’s mother, who wasn’t home, either, was reportedly visiting family members at France’s Réunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

The four-year eventually climbed over the first balcony and then dropped approximately 15 feet to another ledge below, which was where he was saved by Gassamma, the Daily Mail reported.

Paris prosecutor François Molins told the BFM television that the father was charged with “failure to meet parental obligations.” Although he was released after being questioned by authorities, a trial was scheduled for September and he was facing up to two years in prison.

“He is devastated because he realizes what he did, and the tragic consequences that it could have led to,” Molins said about the father.

Thankfully, Gassama was there to save the day. See the amazing video below:

On another note, it was great to see Gassama receive this type of praise and respect. African immigrants in Paris have endured tremendous amounts racism and bias. Despite being upwardly mobile, as Citizen Outsider reported, they have often been paid less and face hate crimes.

In 2016, the Human Rights Watch issued a “state of Emergency” for North Africans in Paris.

