College Park Elementary presents Rose Stevens Mullice Academic Awards and cash

Top Academic Scholars in Each Grade Receive $100 Prize

College Park Elementary School honored the top academic scholars in each grade on Thursday, May 24, in end-of-term ceremonies and presentation of the Rose Stevens Mullice Academic Awards. The honor’s namesake, Rose Stevens Mullice, accompanied her son, Developer Rod Mullice, to present each of the scholars with a $100 check. Winners included:

• Chance Herndon, 1st Grade • ZaNayah Boyland, 2nd Grade • Jonas Gildersleeve, 3rd Grade • Sarai Freeman, 4th Grade • Bryanna Gilmore, 5th Grade

Rod Mullice, developer of ThePad on Harvard in College Park and managing partner for AirRealty, named the academic awards for his mother, a resident of Liberty County, GA, and a tireless advocate for Georgia’s children and families. “I am impressed by the achievement of these College Park students,” Mullice said. “By providing them with this token of appreciation for their efforts, I hope to encourage them to strive toward their full potential for themselves, their families and their community.”

