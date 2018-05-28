The Harmony Club Annual Scholarship Luncheon (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos May 23)

On May 5, at the Westwood Golf Club, The Harmony Club of Homestead celebrated 118 years during their Lance-Weems Annual Scholarship Luncheon. This year’s luncheon theme was, “The Great American Songbook.”

Ladies were encouraged to wear hats on this “Derby Day” afternoon. With Rev. Deryck Tines as the Master of Ceremonies, guests enjoyed a dance performance by professional dancer and choreographer Ryan Mitchell and his lovely mother, Patricia Pugh Mitchell, a mime presentation by the Clark Memorial Baptist Church Mime Ministry, a musical solo performed by Fred Pugh and the AAMI Boys Choir directed by Dr. James Johnson.

The Harmony Club gives to the community in so many ways. Over the years they have contributed to local churches, the Urban League, Young Life and more. In addition to their many contributions, each year The Harmony Club recognizes the best and the brightest of students. This year’s scholarship recipients were Allena Keller (Edinboro University) and Taylor Mitchell (Kent State University) from Steel Valley High School. Each received $1,000. Book scholarships were presented to Derrick Wesley Chaffin (Slippery Rock University) and Ricci Wright (Norfolk State University), each received $200.

The Harmony Club of Homestead was organized in 1900 by the late Anna S. Posey for the purpose of doing charitable work in the community. It was originally known as the Ladies Aid of Homestead.

