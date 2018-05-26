The Charity In Honor Of Kanye West’s Mother Is Begging Yeezy For Help

The Charity In Honor Of Kanye West’s Mother Is Begging Yeezy For Help

Donda West passed away in 2007.


Kanye West‘s insane rants last month were not only hurting his public image, they’ve been affecting the legacy of his late mother, Donda West.

In case you forgot, and we understand why you would, the rapper said slavery was a choice, claimed Malcolm X wasn’t relatable and argued that Harriet Tubman shouldn’t be on the $20 bill. The Chicago native, who admits to not voting, also said Donald Trump was his brother and they shared “dragon energy.” Yeezy hit complete rock bottom when he shared a selfie of him wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Now, those atrocious comments have affected Donda’s House Inc., a charity Kanye created to support young creatives in Chicago. In a statement, the non-profit is asking to not “throw away” support because of Kanye’s madness. In addition, they claim they have been unable to receive financial support from the rapper.

“We ask that as you boycott and protest Kanye West, that you not forget that we are a non-profit organization that like other non-profits needs donations, corporate support and volunteers. We do not want your rejection of Kanye West, to be a rejection of Dr. Donda West and the thousands of lives she impacted including her own son,” the statement read in part. “As we prepare to launch our summer programming, we have been bombarded with inquiries about Kanye West. As we seek support to convert Kanye’s childhood home into a recording studio, museum and learning space – we have been unable to secure the financial support of Kanye despite multiple attempts, and despite those early conversations about his plan of support and advocacy for the youth in our programs.”

Sounds like Kanye is too busy inhaling the sunken place air in Calabasas that he’s forgotten his roots.

Writer Michael Arceneaux points out that it is ironic Kanye is not supporting Donda’s House Inc., but he paid $85,000 for a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-covered bathroom too be featured on the new Pusha T album cover, which he produced.

After allegedly being ignored by Kanye, Donda’s House Inc., was asking for help. Its next volunteer meeting is Saturday, June 2. Click here for details.

It was also asking social media users to use the hashtag #supportdondashouse if posting about Donda’s House Inc. You can also donate money here.

Donda West died in 2007 after complications during recovery from plastic surgery, which many claimed was the start of what appears to be the rapper’s mental instability. However, both Kim Kardashian and Kanye said he has no mental health issues.

The Charity In Honor Of Kanye West’s Mother Is Begging Yeezy For Help was originally published on newsone.com

