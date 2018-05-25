Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal accused of one of the Whitest crimes in America

Who can forget Rachel Dolezal? The “transracial” woman who claimed she was Black, but was outed by her parents in 2015 for being as white as Taylor Swift. She was the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington and was seen marching side-by-side with civil rights activists. In 2016, Rachel changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo (girl, you are trying too hard) and this year the Netflix doc The Rachel Divide was released. Well, Miss Diallo is back in the news because she has been charged with one of the whitest crimes in America — welfare fraud.

According to KHQ.com, Dolezal is accused of “1st Degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree, and False Verification for Public Assistance. Her potential punishment under RCW 74.08.331 could include up to 15 years in prison.” Prison time? What is Rachel going to do if she has to wear her natural hair and can’t beat her face with buckets of bronzer? She will go from Nkechi back to Rachel within seconds.

KHQ.com documents claim she illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in childcare assistance from August 2015 to November 2017. The site also reports, “The investigation into Diallo’s alleged theft started in March 2017 when a DSHS Office of Fraud and Accountability investigator received information that Diallo had written a book that was published. According to KHQ.com, the investigator said he’d heard Diallo say she was getting public assistance, but also knew that a typical publishing contract included payments of $10,000 to $20,000.”

Allegedly, she reported her income to be as low as $500 a month. However, court docs from August 2015 to September 2018 claim she deposited about $83,924 in her account and didn’t report the income to the Department of Social and Health Services. According to the case file, she made this money from her book In Full Color, speaking engagements, soap making, doll making and the sale of her art. Damn. It pays to be a fake Black woman.

Court documents read, “The state of Washington seeks prosecution and restitution in this matter. In addition, the Department requests Nkechi Diallo be disqualified from receiving Food Assistance for at least a 12 month period for breaking a Food Assistance rule on purpose. This is known as an Intentional Program Violation.”

Yes, this truly makes Dolezal a white woman, whether she wants to own it or not. Despite stereotypes, Black Americans are not the highest percentage of welfare recipients. White Americans receive public assistance more than any other racial group. But we are sure Dolezal will use her white privilege to her advantage, like other whites who have been accused of welfare fraud, and receive amnesty. Desperate times calls for a fake Black woman to go back to her Anglo roots.

