412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police This Year But NFL Won’t Let Players Kneel

The number of police shootings has reached 412 so far in 2018, according to data published this month on The Washington Post police shootings database.
More shootings have happened this year between January and May than the same time last year, according to the Post’s report. Approximately 400 shootings had taken place between that five-month period in 2017.
Eighty-five African Americans have died at the hands of police so far this year, said The Post, which has been keeping a record of every fatal shooting in the U.S. by a police officer in the line of duty since January 1, 2015. Eighty-two men and three women have been reported killed.
The alarming numbers have stirred more conversations about police reform and accountability.
The high number of police shootings also motivated several NFL players’ kneeling protest. The NFL made a cowardly move to stop players from kneeling on the field for police brutality victims this week. With the rule change, the league gave into pressure from Trump and decided to punish players who get on one knee during the National Anthem to protest the disturbing amount of nationwide police shootings. Activists have steadily spoken out against the NFL’s new anthem policy announced Wednesday (May 23).
With fatal police shootings on the rise, the fight against this pattern must continue to grow. Protests have already erupted against these shootings across the nation, and more police reforms must happen to stop this trend. Racial-biased policing needs to be pursued as the nation tries to end these brutality incidents.
SEE ALSO:
The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time
Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal
1. Barack and Michelle Obama Marry on October 3, 19921 of 10
2. Solange Knowles Marrying Alan Ferguson on November 16, 20142 of 10
3. Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian November 16, 20173 of 10
4. Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka'oir on October 17, 20174 of 10
5. Gabrielle Union Marries Dwyane Wade on August 30, 20145 of 10
6. Kevin Hart Marries Eniko Parrish on August 13, 20166 of 10
7. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Marry on March 3, 20187 of 10
8. LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker Marry On December 10, 20178 of 10
9. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Marry On September 14, 20139 of 10
10. One of the Few Photos From Beyoncé And Jay Z Wedding in 200810 of 10
412 People Have Been Fatally Shot By Police This Year But NFL Won’t Let Players Kneel was originally published on newsone.com