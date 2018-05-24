How Black women delivered Stacey Abrams’ historic win in Georgia

If you want to know how strong Black women are, then their coalition movement to get Stacey Abrams elected as the nation’s first African-American woman governor is a compelling case study.
Black women voters mobilized by the thousands ahead of Georgia’s gubernatorial primary and brought Abrams a history-making victory Tuesday (May 22). The Democratic candidate may be able to secure her next victory during the midterms in November also because of Black women, who used several methods of communication to get the vote out to more than 150,000 members of their voting bloc.
Black women canvassed, conducted phone banking and went door-to-door in Georgia as part of The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) coalition campaign. They also enlisted the help of Black women celebrities and public figures — Sheryl Lee Ralph, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, Susan L. Taylor and more — to place robocalls to more than 80,000 households with Black women voters. They also provided election day rides to the polls and put monitors in place to protect voters.
The campaign stirred momentum around supporting a mission to elect progressive candidates committed to national issues that are important to Black women — a key voting bloc that has fought for more respect especially within the Democratic party. This group, ready for a “power shift,” went to the polls for Abrams and Janice Laws, who is fighting to be the first Black woman elected a nominee for state insurance commissioner of Georgia.
“Black women continue to show through the power of our leadership and vote that if progressives want to win in today’s political environment,” Melanie L. Campbell, President and CEO of the NCBCP and convener for BWR, said, “they must not only thank Black women for being their most loyal voting base, they must invest in Black women running for office, invest in Black women-led organizations and ensure there is equity at the leadership decision-making tables in the Progressive Movement.”
