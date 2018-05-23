Stacey Abrams makes history in georgia

Black women continue to make history in this year’s elections and tonight was no different. The former Georgia House minority leader, Stacey Abrams, won the Democratic primary.
Stacey Abrams, 44, squared off against Stacey Evans, who is white, in the Democratic primary and became the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for governor in the United States. The New York Times reports she is also “Georgia’s first Black nominee for governor.” Georgia has not had a Black governor since reconstruction.
See what Stacey posted on Twitter a couple hours ago:
She also wrote on Facebook, “Tonight, communities that are so often overlooked – whose values are never voiced – stood with us to say: Ours is the Georgia of tomorrow. A state where diversity is a strength. A state where progress is more than possible. A state where everyone has the freedom and opportunity to thrive. A state where equal opportunity is our truth, not their buzzwords.”
It will be a hard fight to win against a Georgia Republican in the general election, but never doubt the power of the Black women vote, who took down Roy Moore in Alabama.
In another hotly contested race in Georgia’s 2018 primary elections, Lorraine-Cochran Johnson mounted a formidable challenge for DeKalb County Commissioner District 7, against embattled opponent Greg Adams who is currently under investigation for sexual harassment charges and is the target of at least three lawsuits brought by former staffers. With only a 220 vote spread separated the two qualifying Cochran Johnson, a media executive, to advance to a runoff against Adams in November.
Lucia Kay McBath, the mother of 17-year-old Jordan Davis who was shot by a white man in 2012, also ran in the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 6th district. She was the only Black woman on the ballot, in area that is 70 percent white, and while she received more votes than her opponent Kevin Abel, she will advance to a runoff in nine weeks.
Nonetheless, Abrams’ win proves not only do Black women help everyone else win elections, they can win elections as well.
