French Open Doesn’t Want Serena Williams To Be Great Because She’s A Mom

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time, but the French Open is trying to dim her light. Why? All because she is a mom.

Williams has been on sabbatical for 16 months after giving birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1. Therefore, the French Tennis Federation is ranking Williams at number 453, which means she will not be seeded at the French Open when she plays next week. Not being seeded means it is nearly impossible for Williams to win the tournament. When Williams started her sabbatical to prepare for having a baby, she was number one in the world.

Many are calling this decision deeply sexist toward mothers. USA Today reports. The larger, inexcusable point is the discriminatory way in which motherhood is viewed by both tournament organizers and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The idea that players should have to choose between having a family and having a career is as antiquated as wooden rackets. WTA rules grant players returning from injuries and maternity leave a ‘special ranking,’ which preserves entry into tournaments but not seeding.” See some of the outrage on Twitter:

The #WTA are a bunch of Morons! Not seeding @serenawilliams is insane

The GOAT not seeded because of Motherhood how 1950s #SerenaWilliams — JOHNNY VOKERBALL (@JohnnyVokerball) May 22, 2018

The greatest athlete in the world, penalized for taking maternity leave. We're doing this VERY WRONG https://t.co/rziIOpYKlV — Ashley Serotta (@ashleyserotta) May 22, 2018

Serena Williams No Seeding at Roland Garros What a joke — Matty Weissbar (@YeeeeeesHowGood) May 22, 2018

Go get em lady @serenawilliams at the French. Your seeding seems unfair, but you got this! Plus most adorable baby… 🎾🍀#queenserena #Frenchopen2018 — Christine Kaupie (@badgervail) May 22, 2018

So the #FrenchOpen is penalizing Serena Williams in her seeding for having a baby…Sounds like the tourney is run by a bunch of out of touch men or they are worried that an American will win it again… — Chris Barrett (@cc_barrett) May 22, 2018

Since she's the queen, hook her up with a seeding — That's Classic Rando (@Rando_Royale) May 21, 2018

This is consistent with rules. Indian Wells and Miami also did not give Serena a seeding. Only rankings are protected not seedings. But this rule should be changed, especially for maternity! — Luis Perez (@leperez85) May 21, 2018

Clearly these rules are outdated and it this will be a start to them being changed. No woman should be punished for having a child, whether it’s a blue collar job or tennis. According to The National, Maria Sharapova said she would like to see a change, “It’s such an incredible effort for a woman to come back from [giving birth] physically, emotionally.” Top-ranked Simona Halep also said that “it’s good to protect the ranking when someone is giving birth.”

Nonetheless, Serena, who is a three-time French Open champion and 23-time Grand Slam winner, will certainly rise again.

