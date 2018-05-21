Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

On Friday, May 18, at Doo’s Seafood in Snellville just 40 minutes outside of Atlanta, Markus Moultrie’s order was incorrect and he was issued a refund of $8.47. According to Moultrie, the restaurant owner, who is Korean, blamed the Black female employee for having to issue a refund, though it was actually his wife who made the error. Moultrie wrote on Facebook that the wife of the manager told the employee “she had to pay for my meal….I told her that’s nonsense if you the one who f*cked up my order then you need to pay for it.”

The owner, who is identified as Mr. Lee, on the website, jumped into the argument and allegedly slapped his female employee. You cannot fully see the slap on camera, but other people in the restaurant confirmed he did hit her. Watch the disturbing video below:

No word on what happened after the video ended, but we hope the woman who was assaulted pressed charges.

There has been a long history of contention between Korean business and Black customers and employees. Most famous was Latasha Harlins, a 15-year-old who was fatally shot by 51-year-old Korean store owner Soon Ja Du in 1991. After a scuffle over orange juice, Du killed Harlins as she was walking away. She served no jail time.

As recent as March of 2017, a Korean store owner in Chicago attacked a Black woman after accusing her of stealing. The store owner reportedly lost his job but was never arrested or charged. Even beyond businesses, in 2014, a Chinese-American NYPD police officer was acquitted of fatally shooting and killing an unarmed Akai Gurley in the stairwell of a Brooklyn housing project.

While Koreans and Chinese people are ethnic minorities in the United States, they are often considered the “model-minority” with more privilege than Black people. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in 2013, 39 percent of Black children were in poverty while 10 percent of Asian children were. In addition, Asian adults with a Bachelor’s degree or higher made $59,900 a year, while Black adults with the same education earned $20,500 per year.

Therefore, history tells us a Korean man could assault a Black woman on camera and there will be no repercussions. We’ll keep you posted if more info surfaces on this incident.

