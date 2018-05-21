Atlantans – famous or not – show up at Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Cousins in Jonesboro and Bishop Murray’s use of the King of Peace, Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous quote about the power of love, one thing for sure is the British monarchy is forever changed, and most royal watchers on both sides of “the Pond” say it’s for the best.

Atlanta long known for it’s own brand of royalty from prominent African American families to renowned activists and civil rights leaders, is a legitimate contender for royal recognition since Queen Victoria’s reign over a quarter of the world’s population 150 years ago including citizen’s of the state named after her father King George, Georgia was home to Meghan’s slave ancestor, a woman named Mattie Turnipseed.

gave birth to a ‘mulatto’ — the ugly, official term to describe those of mixed race — baby girl in a corner of America’s Deep South.

In that moment, a remarkable chain of events was triggered.

Half the population of Georgia state, named after Victoria’s ancestor George II, were black.

Saturday’s royal wedding was more than a special occasion, it marks significant chain of events with Prince Harry’s betrothal to actress Meghan Markle, a descendant of each of these women pledged themselves to the other.

Black British analysts and American expatriate says the royal family has been able to stay relevant because they understand the importance of embracing or at least accepting change.

The Royal Weddding was like none other in history, along with the bi-racial bride and the slew of American and Hollywood celebrities

