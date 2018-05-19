Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit For The Royal Wedding

Oprah Winfrey was in attendance for the Royal Wedding. Social media was abuzz at the Mama O sighting as our Queen looked super snatched and absolutely fabulous!
What a WAIST!!! >>insert heart eyes emoji<<
Oprah looked fabulous wearing a blush Stella McCartney custom dress and blush backless pumps with an embellished strap. Her hat is Phillip Treacy, which she admits she has had since 2005 and refreshed it with some new feathers. Fun fact: Priyanka Chopra wore a Phillip Treacy hat to the royal wedding as well!
While everything seemed picture perfect, Mama O took to Instagram to tell us about a behind the scenes “dressgate” that happened.
Thank you @stellamccartney ! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too “white” for a wedding.Her team did this overnite. Hat is vintage @philiptreacy been in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day! #Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding #Lovedeveryminute
On Friday AM, she realized the beige dress she was planning to wear to the ceremony would photograph to “white” for the wedding! Stella McCartney’s team did her blush dress overnight! Whoa!
I love that Mama O thanked the Stella McCartney team. She’s such a Queen in her own right.
Beauties, what did you think of Oprah’s wedding ceremony look? Is it a hit? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.
