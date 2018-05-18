White Gunman Shoots Up Lobby Of Trump’s Golf Club And Isn’t Killed By Police

Early this morning, there was a shooting at Donald Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Florida. A man reportedly shouted anti-Trump rhetoric while draped in an American flag and exchanged fire with officers. According to Sun-Sentinal, he was shooting at “the ceiling and chandeliers.” An official called it an “ambush.” After an officer broke the gunman’s arm, he was wounded by gunfire and arrested. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

Isn’t that incredible? An armed man is shooting and screaming about the president and officers only shoot to wound him. But when a Black man is completely unarmed — or even naked — officers shoot to kill.

The Washington Post reports, “Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi of Doral. Police were preparing a search warrant to enter Oddi’s house, Perez said. His neighbors were evacuated Friday morning as officers swept the area looking for booby traps, Perez said.”

Oddi appears to have right-wing beliefs, see one of his posts on social media:

According to Heavy.com, Oddi identifies as Italian.

The Sun-Sentinal reports, “Oddi lists himself as a fitness instructor, real-estate investor and manager at Pegasus, a business dealing in minerals and gemstones. Oddi lived a few miles away at a rental complex, 8100 NW 53rd St.”

He is currently in stable condition at a Miami hospital.

