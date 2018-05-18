Meek Mill Emerges As A Strong Voice On Prison Reform, But What’s His Next Move?

Meek Mill Emerges As A Strong Voice On Prison Reform, But What’s His Next Move?

Meek canceled a White House summit appearance amid Black Democrats' fight against a controversial prison reform bill.


Meek Mill’s cancellation of a White House visit Friday freed up the rapper to plan his next move to help bring about prison reform.

Meek’s reported acceptance of an invitation to a prison reform summit hosted by Trump upset several people, including Jay-Z, who said that it was not a good look. It seems that Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams and was released from jail last month, heeded the advice, TMZ reported.

A Trump meeting would have put Meek in a whole different light — one that would contradict with his mission to support Black men and women caught in the criminal justice system because of the racism that has been associated with Trump and the like.

It took the strength of dozens of criminal justice reform advocates and people across the country to secure Meek’s release. The rapper, who had been in jail for five months for a probation violation stemming from a 2008 drug and gun case, vowed to use his platform to work to fix the nation’s broken system of correctional control. But what’s his next move?

The rapper recently made a deal with Amazon and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to do a documentary about his experience with the criminal justice system. may be tapped by Black Democrats and several civil rights groups who are working to repair the nation’s broken criminal justice system as well. Congressional Black Caucus members and the groups have opposed a recent prison reform bill that has left out a strategy to change the harsh sentencing that leaves many Black men and women in jail over low-level offenses.

Meek Mill Emerges As A Strong Voice On Prison Reform, But What’s His Next Move? was originally published on newsone.com

