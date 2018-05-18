Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly High School Shooting In Santa Fe, Texas

At least eight people were killed in a high school shooting in Texas on Friday morning, according to reports. The shooter, who was identified as a student at Santa Fe High School in suburban Houston, was taken into custody and arrested on the scene, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Santa Fe High School student tells CNN shooting happened after what seemed like a fire drill: "It was just a normal like class day…. then we all start hearing gunshots. And then everybody starts running." pic.twitter.com/wRNbUryZPR — Brian Ries (@moneyries) May 18, 2018

People who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to nearby hospitals, according to a live TV report on ABC. A police officer was also reportedly injured, though the circumstances surrounding that report were not immediately available.

It was unclear how many other people were injured, but the death toll could continue to grow.

So much respect for this guy. He went off on this one white dude went to the Santa Fe high school crime scene wearing a MAGA hat, carrying an American flag, and having a pistol on him pic.twitter.com/pYFvBHo5Xa — amber💫 (@ambercduran) May 18, 2018

The gunman reportedly used a shotgun for the shooting rampage, which suggested that an automatic weapon was not used. In Texas, it is legal for anyone who is 18 years old to own a shotgun. The gunman’s age was not immediately disclosed.

After a bit of a respite from mass shootings in America, the country woke up to another public shooting early Friday morning at the president’s golf resort in Florida. In that instance, a gunman shot up the lobby but didn’t hurt anyone before police responded and arrested him.

Watch: multiple law enforcement agencies heading south on Gulf Freeway with strobes on, presumably en route to Santa Fe High School for reported active shooter situation #khou11 pic.twitter.com/heMnutaOJ7 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 18, 2018

Just a few hours later, the active shooting would break out in Santa Fe, Texas, around 7:45 a.m. local time.

Friday’s school shooting came just more than three months after a gunman started shooting at a high school in Florida, killing 17 people in February. It was the 23rd school shooting of the year, according to ABC News.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

SEE ALSO:

‘Sickness Infected The Country:’ Watch Don Lemon Decry Gun Violence After Florida Shooting

The Florida School Shooter Is A Racist Terrorist, So Why Won’t Police Call Him That?

Here’s Everything We Know About The Deadly High School Shooting In Santa Fe, Texas was originally published on newsone.com