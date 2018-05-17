Newest Atlanta Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opening April 27, Creating Upwards of 110 New Jobs;

First 100 Campout participants to pack 10,000 meals benefitting a local organization

ATLANTA (April 27, 2017) – Local franchise owner Rory Woodfaulk will open Atlanta’s newest stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant on April 27, just a few miles from Greenbriar Mall where Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy opened his first Chick-fil-A restaurant 50 years ago.

The latest opening in Chick-fil-A’s hometown brings the opportunity for the community to donate children’s books to a local organization and the chance for 100 adults to win free Chick-fil-A meals for a year while packaging 10,000 meals for the hungry. The celebratoing will also include a family friendly overnight party that will pop up at 3724 Cascade Rd. SW in the restaurant’s parking lot 24 hours before the grand opening as guests try to be one of the first 100 adults through the door to win a year of free Chick-fil-A meals. This community event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and rules can be found at http://www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations/Openings.

The Chick-fil-A First 100

A tradition going back more than 13 years, Chick-fil-A’s First 100 celebration has given away more than

$31 million in free food through 2016 and continues to be the chain’s signature grand opening event. Rain, snow and extreme temperatures do not deter Chick-fil-A fans who arrive with tents, chairs, TVs and computers.

Each fan hopes to win a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage) that will be awarded to the first 100 eligible adults – ages 18 and older with identification – in line when the doors open around 6 a.m. on April 27. If more than 100 people are on site when the line officially opens at 6 a.m. on April 26, a drawing will be held to randomly select the First 100. Those chosen will be required to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their spot.

About Franchise Operator Rory Woodfaulk

Becoming a Chick-fil-A franchise owner is no small feat. The company receives some 24,000 applications yearly for approximately 100 franchise opportunities. Woodfaulk, who has lived in the Cascade area with his wife, Harrelyn, and their two daughters for more than a decade, graduated in industrial engineering from Florida A&M University. He later earned his masters in operations management from MBA from DePaul University. Already a

Chick-fil-A fan, Woodfaulk had several friends who worked at chain’s headquarters in Atlanta who suggested he consider the franchise opportunity. After almost 20 years in warehouse supply chain and retail management, Woodfaulk decided to pursue becoming a Chick-fil-A operator. Impressed with the chain’s business model and the opportunity to extend the brand outside the restaurant walls and become a positive community partner, Woodfaulk is thrilled to open the restaurant in the neighborhood where he and his family live and looks forward to mentoring and developing his new team members.

“We know our community has waited for its own Chick-fil-A for a long time and we can’t wait to open the doors,” said Woodfaulk. “Our goal is to provide a remarkable experience for every customer, by serving food our guests can truly feel good about eating, providing sincere hospitality and being a good neighbor.”

Feeding Children Everywhere and Children’s Book Drive

Reflecting his desire to have an immediate positive impact on the surrounding Cascade community, Woodfaulk is funding the opportunity for his First 100 guests to partner with Feeding Children Everywhere by packaging 10,000 meals at 10 a.m., April 26. Feeding Children Everywhere is a charitable organization focusing on providing healthy meals to hungry families and children. The meals will be donated to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Woodfaulk also is inviting his customers to celebrate the new location by participating in a children’s book Wednesday and Thursday of grand opening week. The donated books will be placed in a nearly 3-foot Book House, built from reclaimed wood, to serve as a free library exchange at the nearby Andrew & Walter Young YMCA. Since 2014, Chick-fil-A has collected more than 41,177 books which have been donated to 241 local organizations in 43 states and Washington, D.C.

Restaurant Details

The 4,585-square-foot Cascade Road Chick-fil-A restaurant features a:

Heritage restaurant design that showcases handmade, authentic materials for a vintage-inspired interior, featuring subway tiles and large windows allowing in plenty of natural light.

two-story interactive indoor play area for children and free Wi-Fi.

drive-thru service expanded to offer dual drive-thru ordering lanes and screens to enable customers to move quickly into a single lane for payment and pickup.

dining room that seats 110 with 16 additional outdoor patio seats.

full-service menu featuring healthy opening and breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Like all Chick-fil-A locations, it will be closed on Sunday to provide a day of rest and time with family and friends for team members.

Chick-fil-A in Atlanta

The Cascade Road Chick-fil-A location is the second of three Chick-fil-A restaurants opening in metro-Atlanta this month, coming just two weeks after the opening at the Avalon development in Alpharetta on April 13 and two weeks before the newly rebuilt restaurant at 2975 Cobb Parkway reopens for business. Today, there are 139 locations within 50 miles of Atlanta. The Cascade Road restaurant is among 102 new Chick-fil-A locations opening this year across the country, creating nearly 9,000 new jobs. Additional information can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/CFACascade/.

