Hartsfield-Jackson hosts fashion event with ‘InStyle’ editor Kahlana Barfield

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) will present Global Runway 2018, a fashion presentation and retail pop-up experience on Wednesday, May 16. Hosted by InStyle Magazine Editor Kahlana Barfield, the retail offerings are just a few that represent ATL Skypointe, a program designed for guests to shop, dine and explore ATL. This year, guests will experience an expanded industry-driven fashion experience, which will include a silent auction to benefit Bert’s Big Adventure.

In its second year, Global Runway will feature four U.S. retail brands: Spanx, ExOfficio, Brooks Brothers and Sean John, which is celebrating their 20th anniversary. Also bridging the gap between beauty and style, the event will highlight national brands MAC Cosmetics, Michael Kors, Bijoux Terner and XpresSpa via a pop-up shop.

“Each year, ATL serves over 103 million passengers, and many of them are unaware of our award-winning concessions program,” said Airport Concessions Marketing Manager Pamela Simmons. “In addition to being a global transportation hub, ATL is also a hub for quality global brands and Global Runway is designed to showcase these brands and raise the awareness of all that the world’s busiest airport has to offer.”

WHAT: Global Runway fashion presentation and pop-up experience

WHEN: Wednesday, May 16

1 – 4 p.m.

Media Check-in: Noon – 1 p.m.

Fashion Presentation: 2:20 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal

Concourse F

2600 Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Blvd

Atlanta, GA 30354

NOTES: As this event is pre-security, media need not submit identification for screening purposes. Media are welcome to park in the media lot adjacent to the International Terminal on the departures level. If that lot is full, please park in International hourly parking.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) is the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, serving more than 103 million passengers annually with nonstop service to more than 150 U.S. destinations and 70 international destinations in more than 50 countries. ATL boasts a direct economic impact of $34.8 billion in metro Atlanta and a total direct economic impact of $70.9 billion in Georgia. The Airport is the largest employer in Georgia, with more than 63,000 individuals working on-site. The Airport is a frequent recipient of awards of excellence for concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering and construction. In 2016, ATL set in motion a multibillion-dollar capital improvement program, ATLNext, which will modernize the Domestic Terminal, extend two concourses, construct several parking decks, add a sixth runway, expand cargo facilities and pave the way for a 440-room InterContinental Hotel with Class A office space. For more information, visit www.atl.com.

