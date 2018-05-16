Georgia’s former foster children get support from unique partnership

Crisis Card Program launches to help young adults in need

What: The Atlanta Children’s Foundation launches its Crisis Card Program in partnership with YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to provide further support to children who have aged out of the foster care system upon turning 18. With help from sponsors, the Crisis Card Program will provide financial aid to these at-risk youths to help them avoid possible exploitation after they age out of the Georgia foster care system and are no longer supported by the state.

Without viable means to obtain the basic life necessities of food, clothing, or shelter, as many as 80 percent of young adults who age out of the foster care program can end up in prison or sexually exploited.

To combat this statistic and ensure more foster care alumni are set up for success in adulthood, the Foundation will provide pre-paid Crisis Cards for the pilot program in Atlanta. Six YMCA locations across the city will serve as safe havens for young adults who are in need of assistance. The crisis cards will be made available upon request after an asset is made of the needs.

The sites include: Arthur M. Blank Family Youth Y; East Lake Family Y; South DeKalb Family Y; Wade Walker Family Y; Villages at Carver Family Y and Andrew & Walter Young Family Y.

Who: Ed Munster, CEO YMCA of Metro Atlanta

Keith Horton, Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice

Bobby Cagle, Director of Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services

Kevin Willis, former NBA player and founder of the Atlanta Children’s Foundation

When: Tues., May 16, 2017

3 p.m.

Where: Arthur M. Blank Family Youth YMCA

555 Luckie Street

Atlanta, GA 30313

404-724-9622

