City Council Member Marci Collier Overstreet, Dr. Walter Young and community leaders address crime

Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet will join Dr. Walter Young and community leaders for a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, to announce the formation of a committee that will develop sustainable strategies to address youth violence in southwest Atlanta. The press conference will be held at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA, 2220 Campbellton Road, S.W.

Community leaders are calling for action after Dr. Young’s 76-year-old wife was carjacked last week. Atlanta police found her car and detained two juveniles who were driving it on Cleveland Avenue.

Mrs. Young was carjacked outside her husband’s dental practice on Cascade Road. Dr. Walter Young is the brother of civil rights icon Andrew Young.

Dr. Young said his wife, was standing outside of her black Mercedes E350 that was still running and speaking with someone at 2265 Cascade Road, SW.

During her conversation, a man slipped into her car on the driver’s side. The victim tried to remove him but then he threw her to the ground and fled the scene.

The suspect then ran into a tree, uprooting it, but kept going.

Before his wife was thrown to the ground and carjacked on Wednesday, Dr. Young believed the neighborhood had been improving as far as morale but said the carjacking definitely knocked down the optimism the community had been feeling ever since Atlanta City Studios moved in.

“We can’t get the criminals out of here,” Dr. Young said.

The committee will host and plan a community forum to address the issue of violence on May 23 at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA at 6:30 p.m.

