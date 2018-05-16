Bob Marley’s granddaughter recalls alarming AirBnB scare

The viral video of the Airbnb incident involving Donisha Prendergast, the granddaughter of Bob Marley, and an accompanying party of three other friends, pulled over by Rialto (CA) police officers at the behest of a “concerned neighbor”. It is but the latest in a seemingly infinite line of recorded incidents showing the virtual illegality of black and brown skin in America.

When questioned, the woman who called the police reportedly said she waved at Prendergast, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, one of her party, and two other companions as they departed. She said she thought it was suspicious when they didn’t wave back and called 9-1-1.

What was so suspicious about it?

It is certain that the concerned neighbor in question has seen people disembarking from the establishment before. And it is also certain that she hasn’t called the police on every stranger who refused to acknowledge her salutation. Black and brown skin are not circumstantial in this scenario, believe that.

