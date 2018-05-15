Once Again, The Law Sides With George Zimmerman Even After He Threatens To Kill Someone

Once Again, The Law Sides With George Zimmerman Even After He Threatens To Kill Someone

Why is this man treated like he is above the law?


On May 7, it was reported that George Zimmerman, the man who  killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012, was accused of criminally stalking private investigator Dennis Warren. According to CNN.com, Warren called Zimmerman’s family about a documentary on Trayvon Martin. After that, Zimmerman reportedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, sent 67 texts and 27 emails all within nine days from December 16 to Christmas last year.

One of the texts reportedly read, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me. I have since February of 2012,” which is the month he killed Trayvon Martin. In addition, Zimmerman threatened to feed Dennis Warren to an alligator, allegedly writing in a text, “Anyone who [expletive] with my parents will be fed to an alligator.” Also, on January 3, a Seminole County sergeant reportedly contacted Zimmerman about the stalking. CBS News reports, he berated her and said, “You have been involved with me since that Martin kid.”

All of this and Dennis Warren was not granted a restraining order against Zimmerman.

The New York Post reports the restraining order was denied, “A judge in Florida on Monday denied the investigator’s request for the injunction against Zimmerman.” He was charged with misdemeanor stalking earlier this year.

How is it possible that a man who killed a 17-year-old in 2012, allegedly threatened to kill someone in a road rage incident in 2014, arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence in 2015, berated a sergeant earlier this year and clearly threatens a man’s life, can have a restraining order denied against him?

Zimmerman has proved to be a violent thug. What exactly does he have to do for the authorities in Florida to do their job? In case you forgot, here are George Zimmerman’s mugshots:

