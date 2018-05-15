Local nonprofit helps kids turn $4,000 into $70,000

Kids Boost, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering kids to give back to the community, has only been operating for two years. But in that short time the group has supported 40 kid-centric projects that ultimately turned $4,000 seed money into more than $70,000 in donations to charities in the Atlanta area.

Kids Boost gives youth, ages 8-14, $100 in startup cash for each approved project. Participants, aka Kids Boosters, are paired with a coach and given consistent support as they develop a plan for a fundraiser that connects their passions and talents to needs in the community.

“Whether they’re raising money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta by rock climbing for pledges or selling homemade bracelets to buy bald American Girl Dolls for cancer patients, their projects are all unique,” said Kristen Stocks, Founder of Kids Boost. “Kids want to help others and we give them to tools to do that in a big, very personal way.”

Kids Boosters have developed a following that spans the US with kids projects that have graced the pages of national magazines like Good Housekeeping and the Huffington Post.

What: Brinkley (9) & Siler (10) are hosting a “Out Goes School, In Comes Summer” party, complete with cotton candy, an ice cream bar, a raffle and more summer fun! All proceeds will benefit Angels Among Us Pet Rescue. CLICK HERE for more information about this project or log on to kidsboost.org.

When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19

Where: The Park at Pernoshal, 2070 Pernoshal Ct, Dunwoody

