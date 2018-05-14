White Thugs Brawl At A ‘Cornhole Tournament’ And No One Calls The Cops

White Thugs Brawl At A ‘Cornhole Tournament’ And No One Calls The Cops

Pure savagery and zero police.


Parker Riley
The cops are called on Black folks while sitting at Starbucks, eating at Applebee’s, trying to work out at LA Fitness, leaving an Airbnb, sleeping at Yale and just living life. Since it’s clear that some White people are using 911 as a weapon, it is notable to point out when White folks actually deserve the cops called on them—and nothing happens. Even times when they create a savage brawl that is caught on video.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Last week, a pack of white savages in Douglas County, Georgia got into a brawl at a cornhole tournament, which is a bean bag toss game. They were publicly intoxicated and wildly beating each other.

A group of people disagreed about the score and, according to WSBTV.com, eyewitness Alex Cannon “was standing so close, he nearly had to duck while filming the chaos. … After the dispute over the score, Cannon said someone threw a beer, then someone else threw a punch. He told us the lesson he learned is: ‘Alcohol and beanbags do not mix.’” Sounds like someone should have been in fear for their life and called the authorities. See below:

WSBTV.com also points out “the police were not called and no one was arrested.” Of course! And must be nice, especially when Black women had the cops called on them at a golf course because their “voices escalated.”

Black and brown folks need to utilize 911 on White people more. However, the fear is that even if you call 911 the cops might turn on you and think you are the criminal.

Make America Great Again!

 

