Michael Russell announced as Foreword Writer for ‘Who’s Who in Black Atlanta’

Michael Russell was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of H.J. Russell & Company in October 2003 succeeding his father, Herman Russell, who founded the company in 1952 and led it for the first 50 years.

“We are very excited that Mr. Russell has joined us as the Foreword Writer for this 18th edition,” says Dr. Carter D. Womack, Chief Operating Officer, Who’s Who Publishing.

Known as an innovative thinker and manager who empowers employees to bring fresh perspectives to their jobs, Russell’s talents are well-aligned with the company’s operational management structure, which encourages entrepreneurial efforts.

“I am very honored to write the Foreword for this historic 18th edition of Who’s Who In Black Atlanta. Our city is one that continues to evolve and innovate. This innovation prepares Atlanta for even greater growth and our young people for even brighter futures,” says Russell.

Russell is also Vice Chairman of Concessions International, a pioneer in the airport food and beverage industry. The Russell Companies, which consists of H.J Russell & Company and Concessions International, employs more than 1,300 individuals with operations in ten major cities including its Atlanta Headquarter, Dallas, Washington DC, Miami, Raleigh, Seattle, Denver and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Russell is very active in the community, business and civic organizations. He serves on the boards of various organizations including the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Commerce Club, SunTrust Atlanta Bank Advisory Board, Georgia Research Alliance Board of Trustees, Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business Advisory Board. He is also a member of the Atlanta Rotary Club and 100 Black Men.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from The University of Virginia and earned a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University.

“As an Atlanta native, I’ve witnessed Michael’s dedication to his company and this city for decades and continue to be impressed with his vision, which now includes the Russell Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. I am honored that he will be penning the Foreword for this historic edition that will highlight innovation in Atlanta”, says Tracie Howard, Sr. V.P and Group Publisher, The Atlanta Tribune, The AtlantaDailyWorld.com and Who’s Who In Black Atlanta.

