Man Receives Plea Deal After The Arresting Officer Is Exposed As A Racist On Facebook

Cop insists he isn't racist.


Edwin Brown has served three years behind bars for suspected drug and weapon charges. On February 5, he was scheduled to go on trial, but he was surprisingly offered a plea deal. According to The Chicago Tribune, “[Brown] pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to possessing heroin with intent to deliver in return for prosecutors dropping a gun charge. ” Why was he offered a plea deal? U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said he was “troubled” that Brown, 26, had been “over-served.” In addition, racist Facebook posts were uncovered from the cop who arrested him.

Sean Najm, one of the arresting officers,  worked in a predominantly Black area of Chicago, yet The Chicago Tribune reports, “Najm’s wife had posted ‘disturbing’ white supremacist propaganda on social media. One showed Najm wearing a leather vest with the messages, ‘I only speak English’ and ‘I’m here to f— s— up’” and there were other photos of Najm wearing a Confederate Flag patch. Najm tried to argue none of this was racist because “he wears a Confederate flag patch because he was born and raised in the South. The officer considers the flag a symbol of a rebel, not a racist, prosecutors said.”

In addition, says the newspaper, “Najm noted that he is of Lebanese descent and his wife of 18 years identifies herself as a Black Puerto Rican.” As if him being Lebanese would make it impossible for him to wrongfully or overcharge a young Black man.

Edwin Brown could have served much more jail time, but he was sentenced to 18 months and three years of court supervision.

Sean Najm is still a police officer, despite the obvious. The lesson here: birds of a racist feather flock together.

