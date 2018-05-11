Human Foot Found Near The Crash Site Of Devonte Hart And His Siblings

Devonte Hart, his five siblings and their adoptive parents were in an SUV that went over a cliff in Northern California on March 26. His adoptive parents Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 39, and four of the children, Markis Hart, 19, Jeremiah Hart, 14, Abigail Hart, 14, and Sierra Hart, 12, have all been reported dead. The bodies of Hannah Hart, 16, and 15-year-old Devonte Hart, who is known for a viral photo in which he is hugging a police officer in November 2014, are still missing. However, skeletal remains have been found near the crash site. They are believed to be Hannah’s.

CBS News reports, on Wednesday “a local resident found a pair of jean pants with a shoe entangled inside one of the pant legs on the ocean beach near the mouth of Hardy Creek. The jeans were a girl’s size 10 regular and the shoe appeared to be a 3.5 U.S. big kid size and/or 5.5 women’s U.S. size. Upon inspection, it was determined skeletal remains of what appeared to be a human foot was inside of the shoe and those remains were sent to the California Department of Justice Bureau of Forensic Services Richmond DNA laboratory to see if they belonged to 16-year-old Hannah Hart.”

The family lived in Woodland, Washington, near Portland, Oregon, and were reportedly on a road trip, though Child Protective Services had been trying to contact them for days. As we reported previously, there were countless reports of abuse, which date back to 2008. Despite a handful of 911 calls by neighbors, no one at Child Protective Services took sufficient action to save the lives of children who were crying out for help.

Reportedly, Jennifer Hart was drunk at the time of the crash. In addition, two of the children were drugged with “a significant amount” of diphenhydramine, which is an ingredient found in Benadryl, according to the Associated Press. Sarah Hart reportedly also had diphenhydramine in her system. Authorities believe the two women purposely killed themselves and the children.

