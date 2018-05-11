Genius Marketing Strategy with Spotify Propels 2 Chainz’ Newest Album

2 Chainz’ (Tauheed Epps) success with his newest album, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music,” has partially come from a pure genius marketing campaign, done in partnership with Spotify. The campaign included a replica trap house that is painted pink, a nail salon with color combinations named after songs on the album, trap merchandise, a Pretty Girls FitFest, and a paint and sip experience.

The power of social media has been evident. The pink traphouse, located at 1530 Howell Mill Rd., has become a hot spot in the city for photo ops. Additionally, co-signs from Gucci Mane, OJ Da Juiceman, Yo Gotti, and Jeezy ignited an even greater following.

Epps is not new to Atlanta or rapping, but the promotion for this album has shown his drive to stay on top of the current trends.

The album, released on June 16th, 2017, opened at No.2 on the Billboard 200 list with 106,000 equivalent album units sold. Though only a short period of time has elapsed, Epps is clearly on the track to another successful album.

The 16-song album features Drake, Pharrell, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Chance the Rapper and more. The album can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. In addition, his 35-date tour with the trap choir to support the album started June 25 and will continue until September 10th.

