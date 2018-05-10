Lodging While Black: Watch Clerk Call Black Customer ‘Monkey’ For Asking A Question

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Lodging While Black: Watch Clerk Call Black Customer ‘Monkey’ For Asking A Question

The employee at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Newport News, Virginia, was fired.


Clarissa Hamlin
0 reads
Leave a comment

The recent uptick in racism and racial profiling stories shared by African Americans is enough to make people ready to scream. Apparently, a new incident shows that just asking questions is grounds for being called racist slurs.

An interracial couple who recently visited a Virginia hotel were met with hate when a clerk verbally assaulted them for requesting different room accommodations. The clerk at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Newport News, Virginia started going in on the husband Irby Fogleman, referring to the man as a “f**king monkey” in the videotaped incident that Fogleman shared online. The employee also told him to “get your family and get out” during a crazy rant.

The husband had informed staff that one of the hotel rooms smelled like smoke, his wife Kelsey Cunningham told ABC News.

Fogleman and Cunningham later learned that the hotel clerk was fired and the couple received a refund, but the damage was already done. This “lodging while Black” experience shows that people of color who defend themselves and have the right to do so are treated in discriminatory ways. Why, oh why?

It’s crazy that this couple had to go through this racist experience, especially considering that many people of color have reported similar incidents in recent weeks. When experiences like this happen to people, several turn to social media for  support. The couple received an “outpouring” of supportive comments on Facebook, Cunningham said.

As far as the hotel, employees will be retrained on code-of-conduct policies, Lisa Little, the hotel’s general manager, said in a statement. This retraining—taking a cue from Starbucks after two Black men had the cops called on them for sitting while Black at a coffee chain location in Philadelphia last month—is a step. However, many more must be taken.

SEE ALSO:

Two Young Black Men Lynched In Oklahoma By Four Whites And It’s Getting No Media Attention

Black Hockey Player Needs Police Escort Because Of Racism At NHL Games

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now