Michelle Benjamin named artistic director of new Atlanta performing arts center

The Pamela D. Franklin Cultural Center for the Performing Arts (PDFCCPA) announced this week that Michelle Benjamin joined its organization as artistic director.

Benjamin’s primary responsibility will be to develop and implement a creative curriculum across the performing arts through master classes, research field tours, lectures and workshops. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from Clark Atlanta University and Master of Arts degree in education from Lesley University.

Pamela Franklin Stegall, founder and executive director said she is proud to have Benjamin as a part of the organization’s “creative dream team.”

“Michelle is not only a seasoned artist and educator, but a strong advocate for the arts.” Concurrently, the organization launches IGNITE!, its inaugural acting workshops for adults. An information session will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 12 p.m. at Adamsville Recreation Center.

Benjamin said, “I am honored to be leading our efforts to capture the most important element of this organization, which is to become a cultural voice in the community by using artistic expression as a tool to promote mutual respect of cultural differences.”

The mission of the Pamela D. Franklin Cultural Center for the Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) arts organization, is to expand the perspectives of youth and adults on social issues utilizing music, dance, theater and creative writing; thus, inspiring them to become instruments of positive change in the world.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: