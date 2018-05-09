Gentleman Jack Showcases Atlanta’s emerging black filmmakers

Gentleman Jack is kicking off its second-annual Real to Reel local film screening tour in Atlanta, Georgia. In collaboration with Codeblack Entertainment, Gentleman Jack looks forward to helping uplift the voices of the next wave of Black film creatives and showcase their works to local and national audiences.

The Atlanta film screening will be hosted by Anthony Rose, writer and director with Codeblack Entertainment. The event will also feature a special guest appearance from NAACP Image Award-winning actor, Omar Epps – well-known for his roles in Love & Basketball, Juice and Higher Learning to name a few.

Signature Gentleman Jack cocktails will be served and attendees will be able to engage in a discussion with featured filmmakers:

John Palomino, with the short film, Man of the House – Darion D’Anjou, with the short film, Pony – Bobby Huntley, with the short film, Louisiana 1961 – JanLatae Mullins (2017 winner), with the short film, Soul Fire

WHEN: Sunday, May 20, 2018 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Gathering Spot 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Building 100 Atlanta, GA 30313

