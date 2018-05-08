Trump Inches America Closer To World War III By Pulling Out Of Nuclear Deal

An all-out world war with Iran became a much stronger possibility for America and its allies after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal that President Barack Obama orchestrated to reduce a nuclear threat in the Middle East.

Trump promised “the highest level of sanctions” against Iran until it agrees to a new deal on the president’s terms. If it doesn’t, Trump said Iran “will have bigger problems than it has ever had before.”

The move was hailed by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, an ardent opponent of the deal who thanked Trump on live TV from Jerusalem.

I think that everybody recognizes the malign intentions of Iran, and I think everybody also recognizes Israel’s right of self-defense, which is really our common defense pic.twitter.com/tdhQSlOsk8 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 8, 2018

However, a consortium of European nations, including France, suggested pulling out of the deal would be perilous at best.

France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 8, 2018

European leaders are expressing regret with @realDonaldTrump decision to withdraw from the Iran deal. pic.twitter.com/FtmIbuJDDg — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 8, 2018

Without America’s involvement in the nuclear deal, Israel was now free to attack its regional neighbor that it has long called a threat to its existence. Trump’s announcement came one week after Israel published documents that “conclusively” showed Iran was still pursuing nuclear weapons, which would constitute a violation of the nuclear deal’s terms.

If Iran did attack Iran, America would almost assuredly come to its ally’s military assistance. But having the U.S, military involved in any conflict in the Middle East would also put America’s other allies, such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom, in a precarious situation: either they would be compelled to join their fellow NATO alliance members in combat or they won’t, possibly angering Trump and threatening to undo years of cooperation between the nations that could end in a military conflict of its own.

Trump spoke in no uncertain terms during his announcement.

Pres. Trump: "At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction: that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy program. "Today, we have definite proof that this Iranian promise was a lie." https://t.co/lGWSQrVS80 pic.twitter.com/gJnRJxmfYb — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 8, 2018

“I am announcing today that the united state s will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” he said from the White House before signing a document making it official. “The US no longer makes empty threats.”

He continued: “If I allowed this deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.”

Iran’s reaction to Trump’s announcement offered no comfort to the tenuous situation.

Iran's President Rouhani: Iran is a country that adheres to its commitments. And the U.S. Is a country that has never adhered to its commitments. https://t.co/LdFkRt50G9 pic.twitter.com/TKnjwlS0mi — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 8, 2018

Beneath it all was likely Trump’s true inspiration for puling out of the deal: to continue trying to undo the presidential legacy and political achievements of Barack Obama, who the president has long resented.

BREAKING: Former President Obama says President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal "is so misguided" and "a serious mistake." — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) May 8, 2018

SEE ALSO:

This Is One Obama Legacy That Trump Can’t Touch

President Obama Opens Up About Iran Deal

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 10 photos Launch gallery 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son. Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage. Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. He always gets his hands a little dirty. Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids. Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Plus, he’s all about b-ball. Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth. Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life. Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful. Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. He gave us hope… 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.