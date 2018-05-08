Troll Tried To Give Symone Sanders Style Advice And Got Shut All The Way Down

Former press secretary for Bernie Sanders and CNN commentator Symone Sanders is one of few Black women in heavy rotation on cable news. Her analysis is sharp, witty and provocative, but some people can’t seem to handle her style. A troll even went as far to give Sanders fashion advice — as if she needs it. But this person learned the hard way, don’t come for Symone unless she sends for you, whether it’s on CNN or Twitter.
SEE ALSO: White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’ Facebook Page And Profited Over Six Figures
See the question and comment below that Symone received.
There are countless women on television who are decked out in all types of glamour. Why is Symone being questioned? You know the answer to that question as does Ms. Sanders.
In a classy takedown, the Oklahoma native wrote, “I’m fully aware that when I show up curvy, with a low cut, a bold lip, an oversized bow, amazing nails & a chilling analysis…people don’t know how to take it. B/c I am not ‘supposed’ to be able to give you solid political commentary with a bedazzled nail right?” She also added, “I have no problem showing up authentically as Symone and delivering. The problem is most of y’all aren’t comfortable. Some of y’all keep showing up as K. Ashely when your name is really Keisha.”
See some of her responses below:
Thank you, Symone. Whether or not that troll knows it, having Ms. Sanders slaying it on television as her authentic self inspires so many other up and coming commentators to do the same. To read the full thread, click here.
Watch one of Symone’s most famous moments in the video below.
SEE ALSO:
Here’s How Much Devonte Hart’s Parents Reportedly Profited From Adopting Black Children
Wildin’ Out Wednesday: Too Ratchet And Ignorant For Angela Rye
Donald Trump Is Black America’s ‘What’s Now’ Problem
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. He gave us hope…10 of 10