Georgia’s voters recognize Stacey Abrams as unparalleled champion for women of color

On Wednesday, women of color voters will gather at Gallery 992 to show support for Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor. The event is part of an all-out effort by Care in Action, an organization that advocates for women of color and our nation’s 2.5 million domestic workers, to mobilize voters for Abrams ahead of the May 22nd primary.

The domestic workers movement has deep roots in Georgia, from the early organizing of civil rights leader Dorothy Bolden to modern-day efforts. Stacey Abrams is the only candidate who has elevated all of the issues that matter most to women of color, working families and domestic workers — issues like fair wages, access to childcare, and women’s rights. If Abrams wins, she will become first Black woman governor in the history of the United States.

In support of her primary race, Care in Action will mobilize women of color voters across Georgia, a critical voting bloc for the Democratic Party. Black women have one of the highest rates of voting, yet are underrepresented at every level of state and political office. In states like Virginia and Alabama, Black women’s turnout has already contributed to the Democratic “blue wave” in support of the November midterm.

What: Rally of women of color in support of Stacey Abrams for Georgia Governor

When: Wednesday, May 9 from 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Where: Gallery 992 (992 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30310)

Who: Hosted by Care in Action

Speakers

Stacey Abrams , Democratic candidate for Georgia State Governor

, Democratic candidate for Georgia State Governor Ai-jen Poo, Senior Advisor to Care in Action, and notable leader in women’s and workers’ rights

Senior Advisor to Care in Action, and notable leader in women’s and workers’ rights Alicia Garza , Senior Advisor to Care in Action, and prominent civil rights leader

, Senior Advisor to Care in Action, and prominent civil rights leader Family of the late Dorothy Lee Bolden, civil rights leader and founder of National Domestic Workers Union of America

Visuals: Live performances, chanting and singing, speeches, and moderated Q&A

Care in Action is a 501(c)(4) organization that represents the interests of over 2.5 million domestic workers across the country.

