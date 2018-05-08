‘Brown Slave’: Disgraced Eric Schneiderman Was Apparently Into Racist Role Playing During Sex

As if accusations of being a serial woman beater wasn’t bad enough, New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman allegedly lived out his sexual fantasy of being a slave master with one of his victims. That telling tidbit was buried deep in the New Yorker’s breaking news report that compelled Schneiderman to announce his intentions to resign just hours after it was published Monday afternoon.
The allegations are damning:
Tanya Selvaratnam, a dark-skinned Sri Lankan woman who used to date Schneiderman, told the New Yorker that the would-be bastion of human decency who made a name for himself as a champion of women’s rights would slap her during sex until she called him “Master.”
But he reportedly didn’t stop there.
Schneiderman would allegedly call Selvaratnam his “brown slave” and insist that she repeat that she was “his property.”
Before he was expected to resign Tuesday, the Empire State’s former top law enforcement official denied all of the accusations except being kinky, to put it mildly.
“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”
He also tweeted a separate mea culpa, vowing that he was only guilty of “role-playing” during “intimate relationships” and “consensual sexual activity.”
Schneiderman, 63, was elected attorney general in 2010 before taking on a number of high profile cases, including aggressively going after a number of high profile A-listers including Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein. He successfully sued Trump for his fraudulent Trump University and just this year targeted Weinstein for “failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.”
But now in a twist if fate it would seem that Schneiderman may in fact be guilty of similar actions that he sued Weinstein for.
