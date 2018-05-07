Entertainment
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna’s Weekend Lewk To Hang With Dapper Dan


Hello Beautiful Staff
Rihanna showed up to the Dapper Dan x Gucci event in New York City repping the Big Apple hardcore.

Wearing a Gucci silk jacquard and lace bomber jacket over a nude Dries Van Noten see-through top with a white embroidered pattern, she paired the look with Off-White camo pants.  She added a NY Yankees fitted and lace open toe Manolo Blahnik shoes to complete the outfit.

She gave us a heavy blush and pink lip for her makeup.

Beauties, we have to know, are you feeling this look? Tell us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

See The Photos From Rihanna's Extravagant 30th Birthday Celebration

