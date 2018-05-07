H.J. Russell & Company, V-103’s Frank Ski honor moms of sick kids

V-103’s Frank Ski joins Russell CARES volunteers to kick off Mother’s Day weekend by helping patients make love-themed activities for their mothers while also receiving some gifts and goodies of their own

Just before Mother’s Day, Russell CARES, the new, formalized community engagement arm of

H.J. Russell & Company, will have employee volunteers show a lot of love for Hughes Spalding

patients and their mothers by doing various love-themed activities with them in the lobby of the

downtown hospital. Together, the volunteers and patients will do arts and crafts, play games, dine

on Chick-fil-A courtesy of Vine City Chick-fil-A, color and win prizes while also getting to meet V-

103’s Frank Ski. As a parting gift, in addition to their love-inspired crafts, more than 75 patient

families will receive a set of interactive Playtime Bed Sheets with games and learning tools printed

directly on them that have been donated by Russell, and mothers will receive a flower.

The children who are being treated on the hospital’s in-patient floor that day will receive their very own goodie bag and set of sheets delivered directly to their rooms by Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company, Frank Ski, and other Russell CARES volunteers.

Russell’s history with Hughes Spalding runs deep. Born at Hughes Spalding were two of the three children (H. Jerome and Michael) of the late Atlanta business leader, philanthropist and construction icon, Herman J. Russell (1930-2014) and his wife, the late Otelia Hackney Russell (1930-2006). In 2010, the Hughes Spalding lobby was named after Mrs. Russell, and in 2016, the Emergency Room was named after Lovette Twyman Russell, the wife of Russell CEO Michael Russell. She was also born at Hughes Spalding and currently serves as the chair of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding Community Foundation Board.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital (LOBBY)

35 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive, SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

PHOTO/VIDEO OPPS:

Children of various ages interacting and doing crafting activities with Russell CARES volunteers and their mothers

Michael Russell, Frank Ski, and Russell CARES volunteers delivering gift bags to patients

INTERVIEW OPPS:

Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company

Crystal Stevens, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation

Frank Ski, V-103 FM

Hughes Spalding child/mother in room/or lobby receiving gifts

About H.J. Russell & Company

Founded in 1952, H.J. Russell & Company (Russell) is one of the largest minority-owned real estate development and construction services firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated and managed some of the nation’s most complex and high profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill. Visit www.hjrussell.comto learn more about the firm and Russell CARES.

