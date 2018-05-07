Atlanta Blaze beat New York Lizards in first game away

In the first away match of the season the Blaze bested the Lizards

May 6, 2018 Hempstead, NY– Tonight, the Atlanta Blaze began their first win streak of 2018 with a 16-14, come-from-behind victory over the New York Lizards at James M. Shuart Stadium. Paced by Deemer Class’ six goals, including three two-pointers, and goalie Chris Madalon’s 19 saves, the Blaze has now won two straight games despite trailing 8-3 at halftime.

The scoring started off almost a full five minutes into the game when the Blaze’s Matt Mackrides scored on a goal assisted by Mike Begley. It was the first time in three games Atlanta scored the first goal of the game. Following two back-and-forth exchanges between the two teams Atlanta led, 3-2 at the end of one quarter. In the second frame, the Lizards went on an unchallenged six-goal run with Mike Bocklet scoring a hat trick for New York. After the halftime break, midfielder Class went on a nearly unbelievable run, netting three goals and three two-point goals for a total of nine points for the Blaze. Accompanied by the efforts of Matt Gibson (4 goals) and Matt Mackrides (2 goals, 4 assists), the Blaze pulled ahead in the final minutes for a 16-14 win over New York.

Facing a New York team loaded with many all-stars and Team USA players, the defense had a specific plan designed. Most notable on the defending end were Liam Byrnes and Eddy Glazener as the pair limited Paul Rabil to just two goals. Madalon, who started in goal for the second straight week, had another exceptional game saving 19 out of the 33 shots sent his way. Madalon, who spent the last four years on the Lizards’ roster, earned his second career win in as many starts.

Next week, the Blaze travels to Boston to face the winless Cannons at Harvard Stadium, having beaten them last week 19-12. The Blaze return home on Saturday, June 2nd for the Real Men Wear Pink game against the New York Lizards.

Players of note:

Deemer Class: Coca-Cola Player of the Game, 3 goals, 3 two point goals, 9 points

Matt Mackrides: 2 goals, 4 assists

Matt Gibson: 4 goals, 2 ground balls

Chris Madalon: 19 saves on 33 shots, .576 save percentage

