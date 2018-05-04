April Ryan Won’t Be Demonized As An Angry Black Woman By Sarah Huckabee Sanders

April Ryan, one of the nation’s favorite Black female journalists who is constantly telling the Trump administration to fix it quick, had another round in the political ring with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Ryan asked Sanders, also known as side-stepper-of-the-year in some circles, for an update on the Robert Mueller Russia investigation during a press briefing on Thursday. However, it was another question that made Sanders start acting sideways, The Hill reported.

The question that really got things heated was about Trump’s reaction to the confession by his new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that the president knew Michael Cohen, 45’s longtime personal attorney, had paid $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani also said that Trump reimbursed Cohen, a fact that previously Trump denied like he does pretty much everything else.

Apparently, Sanders couldn’t take the heat when Ryan said that she was “blindsided” by Giuliani’s statement to Fox News on Wednesday.

“Well, with all due respect, you actually don’t know much about me in terms of what I feel and what I don’t,” Sanders, who obviously lost her cool, said before trying to dismiss Ryan for another reporter.

Ryan quickly said her peace about the verbal lashing on Twitter.

Something is really wrong when people don’t understand a joke to take the temperature down from words a @PressSec said that in some cases ignite fights. A former mayor nor an esteemed journalist would never go that low to physically fight someone for ignorant street words. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 4, 2018

It’s clear that Ryan, a veteran journalist who has covered multiple presidents, took offense to Sanders’ comments. The press secretary’s words were “street” and fighting words, Ryan said.

The joke was in response to the words coming from that White House Podium. In some sectors of this country those words from the @PressSec start physical fights. I believe in non violence!! End of story! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 4, 2018

Sanders’ off-cuff remarks were meant to get Ryan fired up, the journalist said. The heated display may have been an attempt to ultimately try to cast Ryan as the stereotypical angry Black woman. However, the journalist won’t be painted with such a label.

So their words incite death threats on me and others and then they say things that typically start street fights. And I am the one with the issue please! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) May 4, 2018

Ryan has dedicated herself to truth-seeking as a journalist, and her questions have helped to get to the bottom line of the most controversial matters. She won’t be shut down or singled out on her mission to hold folks accountable. Watch the video below.

